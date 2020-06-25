BREAKING: Veteran actor, Ogun Majek, is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

The news of the passing away of veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu better known as Ogun Majek, has been announced.

The gifted actor who is said to have been under the weather for some time was said to have given up the ghost Thursday morning at his Imalenfalafia home in Ibadan

The President of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr. Latin, confirmed his death.

vanguard

