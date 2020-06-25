BREAKING: Veteran actor, Ogun Majek, is dead

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The news of the passing away of veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu better known as Ogun Majek, has been announced.
The gifted actor who is said to have been under the weather for some time was said to have given up the ghost Thursday morning at his Imalenfalafia home in Ibadan
