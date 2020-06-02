BREAKING: Unknown men forcefully move COVID-19 patient from treatment centre in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

APPREHENSION, Monday enveloped Asaba metropolis and its environs as seven men reportedly stormed the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba and forcefully moved a 53 years Chief Nursing Officer, Mr Michael Mordi who tested positive for COVID-19 from thehospital.

The men, who Vanguard gathered came in two cars, entered the hospital premises at about 6pm, against the consent of those on duty at the FMC treatment centre took the patient in one of the cars and sped off.

A reliable source at the hospital told the Vanguard that the men claimed to be the relatives of the patient from Agbor, saying that “they did not give reasons why they were taking the patient away and they did not also disclosed where they were taking him to.”

Meanwhile, Delta State Ministry of Health has expressed displeasure over the uncooperative stance of Mr Michael Nwachukwu Mordi, whom it said tested positive to COVID-19 on May 23rd and was admitted into the FMC Treatment Centre, Asaba on May 24th.

The Ministry in a statement, said: “since the admission of Mr Michael Mordi he has been very aggressive and continually threatened the caregivers and also rejected his medications.

“At 6 pm today (Monday), June 1st, against medical advice, Mr Michael Nwachukwu Mordi, obviously consenting, was forcefully removed from the treatment centre by 7 men who claimed to be his relatives and without wearing any protective coverings.

“The men therefore, constitute danger to their own health and that of populations and communities with which they come in contact. We used this medium to alert the general public about the public health danger of associating with the patient and with those who have exposed themselves to him.

“The Ministry strongly advised that the said patient be returned to the treatment centre for proper care and those who have already been exposed to him should immediately go into supervised self-quarantine for the next 14 days”.

The Ministry in the statement which read further, held that COVID-19 pandemic was real and enjoined the general public to continue to observe all published preventive protocols such as frequent handwashing with soap and water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer and use of face masks in public places.

While calling on residents to as much as possible avoid crowded places and always maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet, the Health Ministry, said “persons who have fever, cough or difficulty with breathing should visit the nearest government hospital for proper assessment and possible testing.”

Vanguard

