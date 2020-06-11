BREAKING: Senate passes N10.8trn revised budget for 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

As Lawan charges Committees on appropriate implementation of projects

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate on Thursday passed the sum N10.805 trillion as a revised budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

The passage followed consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Appropriations on the Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Bill was read the third time and passed by the Senate.

Accordingly, out of the sum of N10,805,544,664,642 to be issued from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, N422,775,979,362 is for Statutory transfers; N2,951,710,000,000 is for Debt Service; N4,942,269,251,934 is for Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure; and N2,488,789,433,344 is for contribution to the Development Fund for Capital Expenditure .

In his remarks after the passage, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who charged Senate Committees to ensure strict oversight of projects contained in the 2020 budget, said that getting value for money is one way of ensuring that Nigerians are impacted positively through government interventions and Programmes.

Lawan said, “For us, this is one way of ensuring that Nigerians feel the presence of government through the various interventions, the programmes, and projects.

“We have done this, but we have other things waiting for us in relation to this. We are supposed to ensure that we oversight on these projects, most especially when we have to borrow money to fund some of these projects, it is very crucial that we ensure there is value for money.”

