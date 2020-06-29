Vanguard Logo

[Breaking] Security shake-up: Buhari appoints DCP Musa as Chief Personal Security officer 

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Presidency on Monday announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO).

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said that DCP Musa, who hails from Niger State, served at the Nigerian Police Force Zone 5, Benin City, before his appointment. 
According to the statement, “Musa’s appointment follows the redeployment of his predecessor, Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda.”

