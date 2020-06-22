Breaking News
BREAKING: Rivers APC SEC suspends Aguma, appoints Davies

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The State Executive Committee, SEC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State have suspended the Acting Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Igo Aguma.

The SEC also disowned suspension of Victor Giadom as members of the National Executive Committee of the APC, and the swearing-in of Hon. Wogu Boms to replace Giadom as National Deputy Secretary of the party.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, Sen. Andrew Uchendu, noted that the suspension of Aguma was based on alleged anti-party activities being exhibited by him, Aguma.

Uchendu, however, announced that SEC after its emergency meeting attended by 28 out of 38 members, have appointed Mr. Sokonte Davies, to Chair the party in acting capacity.

