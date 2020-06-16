Breaking: Protesters ask Buhari, Masari to resign over Katsina killings

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Protesters on Tuesday stormed Katsina government house, demanding for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor of the state, Aminu Bello Masari, over the deaths of innocent Nigerians in the state.

Recall that bandits had on June, 9, 2020, stormed Katsina, killing about 40, civilians, and abducted dozens of youths and children. It was equally reported that the bandits raped many women and killed a good number of animals.

Irked with the incident, Katsina youths paid uninvited visit to the state, chanting for the resignation of Mr President and Masari.

“Buhari and Masari resign if you cannot protect us”; “End Banditry in Katsina”; “Enough is Enough”; “Katsina is a home of hospitality”, “We need peace”.

Chanting anti-government songs, the youth called for immediate action to end the killings in the state.

Some of them accused the government of giving too many excuses, calling for the immediate resignation of Masari.

It would be recalled that Masari while reacting to the killing of 40 people, accepted his failure as a governor.

READ ALSO:

His words, ““I don’t know what to tell them. I cannot look at them in the face because we have failed to protect them, contrary to our pledge to ensure the security of lives and property throughout the state,” “I never expected the behaviour and the attitude of people living in the forests, the bandits, whose behaviour is worse than that of animals.

“In the forest, a lion or a tiger kills only when it is hungry and it doesn’t kill all animals, it only kills the one it can eat at a time. “But what we see here is that bandits come to town, spray bullets, kill indiscriminately for no purpose and no reason whatsoever, like the recent massacre of people at Faskari and parts of Dandume local government area.

“They just killed the people. How can a human being behave the way an animal cannot behave?” “Our role is to complement efforts of the security agencies for which I believe we are doing nothing less than 90 per cent in terms of whatever is expected of us, based on resources available to us.”

Watch video below:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: