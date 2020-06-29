Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 students to resume school — FG

On 5:59 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Gabriel Olawale

The Federal government has announced the reopening of school for only students in Primary 6, JSS3, and SS3 to enable them to prepare for their national examination even as the inter-state lockdown was lifted.

Also read: What some Nigerians are saying about Oyedepo’s ‘anti-church virus’ statement

Speaking during a COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, the Secretary to Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said that students in graduating classes were to resume in preparation for their exams while tertiary institutions still remain closed.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Details later…

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!