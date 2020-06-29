Breaking: Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 students to resume school — FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Federal government has announced the reopening of school for only students in Primary 6, JSS3, and SS3 to enable them to prepare for their national examination even as the inter-state lockdown was lifted.

Speaking during a COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, the Secretary to Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said that students in graduating classes were to resume in preparation for their exams while tertiary institutions still remain closed.

Vanguard News

