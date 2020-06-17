Breaking: Police arrest man who led Katsina protest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerian police Wednesday arrested Nastura Sharif, the man who led yesterday’s protest in Katsina.

Disclosing this in a statement, the group’s director of operations, Aminu Adams explained that they were invited few moments after the protest by the state commissioner of police, Sanusi Buba for interrogation and Sharif was detained.

His words, “After the protest ended peacefully, the Katsina state police commissioner, Mr. Sanusi Buba, invited us to his office for an interaction during which he told us that the Inspector General of Police wanted to see Sharif.

“The commissioner handed us to a team of policemen, headed by the OC (officer in charge), federal operations bureau (FOB), who led us to Abuja.

“We drove from Katsina to Abuja with the police team in a white bus and a hilux. However, on getting to force headquarters in Abuja, they told us that Sharif is under arrest for the protest and they put him in detention.”

Reccall that bandits had on the 9th of June, 2020, stormed Katsina community and killed about 40 people, dozens of animals and cart away with many food items.

Irked with the current incident, some youths in Katsina organized a peaceful protest, demanding for the resignation of the state’s governor, Aminu Masari.

The group asked for federal government intervention, noting that her primary responsibility is to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.

