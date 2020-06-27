Breaking: Obaseki, Shaibu receive PDP certificates of return, flag

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Governor Godwin Obaseki is at the Wadata Plaza, headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abuja to receive his certificate of return and flag after emerging the party’s candidate for the September 19, 2020, Edo governorship election.

Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu is also at the party’s national secretariat for the exercise.

The event which is being attended by the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus also has in attendance, Governor Bala Mohammed, chairman of the Edo electoral panel, and members of the committee.

In his brief remark, Governor Bala Mohammed recounted the events leading to the voluntary withdrawal from the race by the aspirants, noting that they all pledged their commitment to work with Obaseki.

The governor had on Thursday polled a total of 1,952 votes to emerge winner of the primary election.

Governor Obaseki was accompanied to the event by two aspirants who stepped down for him-Engineer Gideon Ikhine and Mr. Kenneth Imasuangbon.

vanguard

