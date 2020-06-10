Breaking: Obaseki returns to APC National Secretariat for screening

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has returned to the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to be screened to participate in the June 22 governorship primary election of the party.

Obaseki, who was earlier at the secretariat at about 1p.m., had left after he could not be screened at that time.

He, however, returned to the secretariat at exactly 7.59p.m. for the screening, accompanied by his associates, including Senator Domingo Obende.

He had, minutes before then, raised the alarm about alleged attempts by the committee not to screen him.

‘They didn’t pick the governor’s call’

Recall that in a statement earlier, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, had said the governor arrived at the National Secretariat of the party early for screening, but that the committee was not ready.

According to him, “the governor arrived early but the screening committee was not ready. He was given the option to either wait for one hour or, if he had an appointment to keep, he could go and call them to know if they were ready.

“The governor, who had a Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting, went for the meeting and called when he was done.

“But the members of the screening committee did not pick the governor’s call to their phones.”

