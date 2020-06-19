Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Obaseki picks Edo PDP Governorship form

Obaseki Godwin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State who had earlier on Friday defected to the major opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressive Congress (APC) has picked the governorship form to contest in the PDP’s primary elections.

Apart from picking, filling and submitting a PDP membership form in his ward in Edo State, the governor has met other conditions, and the PDP is willing to give him the opportunity of seeking a second term on its platform, a source told Vanguard, on Thursday.

Indeed, the party has shifted its governorship primary from June 19 and 20 to June 23, in what sources said, is to accommodate ‘’the interest’’ of the governor.

ALSO READ: EDO 2020: Governor Obaseki formally joins PDP

Obaseki was disqualified from the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary scheduled for June 22. He resigned from the party, and now seeking his second term through the platform of the PDP.

In the last few days he has held a series of parleys with PDP governors and stakeholders. On Wednesday night, he met with PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and four PDP governors – Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom) after which the PDP primary was rescheduled.

