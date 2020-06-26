Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Nine passengers abducted in Ondo, N100m ransom demanded

On 8:43 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Nine passengers abducted in Ondo, N100m ransom demanded

Dayo Johnson – Akure

SUSPECTED herdsmen have reportedly kidnapped nine passengers aboard a commercial bus along lsua highway in Akoko South East area of Ondo State.

Consequently, the abductors have demanded N100m ransom from the families of the victims.

The passengers, according to reports were heading from Abuja to Lagos

A family member of one of the victims, Bamidele Ojo who confirmed to newsmen in Akure said that the kidnappers have demanded the ransom before the victims would be released.

The victims were said to be aboard a Toyota Sienna space bus when they were ambushed by the suspected herdsmen.

They were reportedly marched into the forest by their abductors after their vehicle was stopped on the highway.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro who confirmed the incident, however, said one of the victims has been rescued.

Ikoro said efforts were on to ensure the release of other victims.

He pointed out that the police detectives in the state were working with hunters, local vigilante and other agencies to effect the release of the victims.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!