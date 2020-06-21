Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 20,244

On the 21st of June 2020, 436 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 20244 cases have been confirmed, 6879 cases have been discharged and 518 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 436 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (169), Oyo (52), Plateau (31), Imo (29), Kaduna (28), Ogun (23), FCT (18), Enugu (18), Bauchi (17), Bayelsa (14), Rivers (8), Osun (6), Kano (6), Edo(5), Benue (5), Adamawa (3), Borno (2), Abia (1), Ekiti (1)

