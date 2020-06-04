Breaking News
BREAKING: Nigeria unveils agric revolution details

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday unveiled its new agriculture programme aimed at maximising food production and ensuring food security in the country

The project codenamed ‘The Green Imperative’, which is to be funded with $1.2 bn loan from Brazil, will have a presence in the six geopolitical zones, all the LGAs and the senatorial districts in the country.

The ministers of Information, Lai Mohamed and Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono. unveiled the package at a joint press conference in Abuja.

Details soon…

