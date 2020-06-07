Breaking: Nigeria loses 342 persons to COVID-19, as cases rise to 12,233

By Nwafor Sunday
Despite measures in place to cushion the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, yesterday, said the virus has killed about three hundred and forty-two, (342) persons in the country.
Announcing its daily report, via its verified twitter handle, the Centre said it has recorded 389 new confirmed cases, as toll rises to 12,233.
NCDC opined that no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
Statistically, it said that the 389 new cases are reported from 23 states namely- Lagos(66), FCT (50), Delta(32), Oyo(31), Borno (26), Rivers(24), Edo (23), Ebonyi(23), Anambra(17), Gombe(17), Nasarawa(14), Imo(12), Kano (12), Sokoto(12), Jigawa (8), Ogun(7), Bauchi (5), Kebbi (2), Kaduna(2), Katsina(2), Ondo(2), Abia(1), Niger(1).
Generally, Nigeria has 12,233 confirmed cases, 3826 discharged persons and 342 deaths in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
