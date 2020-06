Kindly Share This Story:

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for the September 2020 election in Edo state.

The chairman of the Edo primary election, Hope Uzodinma of Imo state declared Ize-Iyamu winner of the direct primary defeating Pius Odubu and Osaro Obazee

Kindly Share This Story: