By Nwafor Sunday

Barely seven days, parts of the residential building in the Nigerian embassy was destroyed in Ghana, Nigerians protesting the alleged discrimination and violation of their human rights by Indonesian immigration officials, stormed the country’s embassy and vandalized some properties belonging to the Nigerian government.

In a video clip obtained by SharaRepoters, some persons believed to be Nigerians were spotted carrying placards with various inscriptions.

They were heard chanting “Nigeria is not helping us in this country. We don’t have an Embassy. We no go ‘gree.”

Recall that a 41-year-old Nigerian fell from a nine-storey building while trying to escape from Indonesian immigration officers.

His fall, however, sparked protest amongst Nigerians, leading to the destruction and vandalisation of the country’s properties in the embassy.

Reacting, the minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, via his twitter handle, condemned the act, noting that those involved in the destruction of the country’s properties would be caught and dealt with.

His words, “Absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans who without justification attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia today.

“Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished. Totally unacceptable behavior.”

Watch the video below:

Details later:

Vanguard

