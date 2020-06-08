Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

NASARAWA State governor, Abdullahi Sule Monday bowed to pressure and announced the sack of the Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Tijani Aliyu.

The SSG’s sack may not be unconnected with the directive handed down to the governor last week demanding for the immediate sack of the SSG over alleged embezzlement of N1bn meant for the renovation and fencing of schools as commissioner of education during Tanko administration.

It would be recalled that the state House of Assembly, had, in March, constituted an investigative committee to probe the SSG which had indicted the former commissioner and recommended to the governor for his immediate removal from the office as SSG.

The governor in a letter signed by the permanent secretary, Government House Administration directed the SSG to hand over all government properties in his possession to the permanent Secretary Cabinet office of the SSG immediately.

The governor who thanked the SSG for his services to his administration and support whished him wee in his future endeavours.

It would be recalled that Governor Abdullahi Sule has been under pressure to sack Alhaji Tijani Aliyu over his involvement in the misappropriation of the state government N1bn naira meant for renovation of Schools projects during his reign as the commissioner of education in the Tanko Almakura administration.

The state House of Assembly had the Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi gave the order in Lafia after the house deliberation on the report of the committee investigating the alleged N1 billion released in 2018 for the renovation /fencing of Secondary schools in the state.

The ordered the governor to sack the SSG following a motion moved by Hon Mohammed Alkali (APC Lafia North and seconded by Hon Ibrahim Muluku APC Nasarawa Eggon East

The committee report had indicated the Ahmed- Tijani who was also asked to refund over N248.5m as unaccounted funds to the coffer of the state government.

According to the Speaker, the former Commissioner displayed inefficiency, incompetency and ineffectiveness in the performance of his official duties.

“Based on the resolution of the House, Gov. Abdullahi Sule is hereby directed to immediately sack the SSG, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Tijani to save the government the embarrassment. I will request the clerk to communicate the House’s resolution to Gov Abdullahi Sule for his immediate action,” the speaker declared.

Ibrahim Abdullahi Balarabe called on Gov Sule to as a matter of urgency work on the House’s resolution in the interest of peace in the state.

He disclosed that based on the committee’s recommendations, the total sum of N873, 233,942.60 was expended based on information from the payment Voucher (PVs) excluding five per cent deductions for Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) as payments for the completed and uncompleted projects.

“The total released contract sum was N1, 084,000,000 only, if deducted N873, 233,942.60 from the total contract sum this will amount to N210, 766, 057.40.

He also called on contractors who collected money and refused to carry out the renovation/fencing to do so within one month or face the consequences.

Earlier, Hon Mohammed Alkali (APC-Lafia North) had moved a motion for Ahmed Tijani to be sacked as SSG

which was unanimously adopted the committee’s reports and urged the governor to relieve the SSG of his position even as there was a decent voice vote by Hon Mohammed Okpoku (APC- Udege /Loko) against the House’s resolution ordering the governor to sack the SSG

It would be recalled that on March 17, 2020, the speaker has constituted an Ad-hoc committee to carry out a thorough investigation on the alleged utilisation of the N1billion approved for the renovation/ fencing of public secondary schools in the state.

Vanguard

