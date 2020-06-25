Breaking: Godwin Obaseki to clinch PDP governorship ticket

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EDO State governor, Godwin Obaseki is most likely to emerge as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as his two major rivals, Honourable Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Barr Kemmeth Imansuagbn it was gathered have agreed to step down for him.

It was gathered that Imansuagbon has been under pressure from very high quarters across the country to step down for Obaseki but he refused he would go to the contest until the early hours of yesterday where he was said to have started giving considerations to the appeals by party leaders.

However, the expected 2,400 delegates from the three senatorial zones have arrived the state capital for the exercise. To avoid rancour, the delegates are being accredited at various locations and thereafter they would all come to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for voting.

The delegates from Edo North are being accredited at Delta Crescent in GRA, while those from Edo South are at Urubi street by Five Junction and those from Edo Central are being accredited at the PDP secretariat by 1st East Circular Road.

Vanguard earlier reported that there were conflicting court orders that left the chances of Obaseki flying the flag of the party hanging in the balance. However, reports from Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium; venue of the primary indicates that Obaseki might get an all-clear to contest for a second term in office come September 19th.

Details later…

VANGUARD

