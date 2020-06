Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said the airline that conveyed Naira Marley to Abuja for a concert has been suspended indefinitely.

At the daily briefing on the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Monday, Sirika said the company has been suspended indefinitely.

He also said the flight crew will be punished for providing misleading information.

