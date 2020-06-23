Breaking News
Breaking: Embassy Demolition: Reps push for retaliation against Ghana

On 4:37 pmIn Newsby
Embassy Demolition

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives took the hardline on Tuesday, asking the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to invoke the diplomatic principle of reciprocity against Ghana, in response to the demolition of Nigeria’s Embassy building in that country.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila spoke on behalf of the Green Chamber, at an interactive session with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema over the breach of the country’s sovereignty in that country a few days ago.

Details later…

VANGUARD

