BREAKING: Delta records 10 new Covid-19 cases, discharges 4

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

DELTA, Thursday night confirmed 10 news cases of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in five local government areas of the State bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State to 116.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who confirmed the new cases via WhatsApp page, also said four covid-19 patients were discharged, making the number of discharged cases in the State 31.

According to Aniagwu, the 10 new cases were recorded in Uvwie (4), Oshimili South (2), Ughelli North (2), Oshimili North (1) and Ika North East (1), adding that active cases are 77 and deaths eight.

