[Breaking] COVID-19: This is the right time to lockdown — PTF Chairman

PTF on COVID-19 chairman, Boss Mustapha..positive confessions

By Gabriel Olawale

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha yesterday said considering the increasing cases of confirmed COVID-19 in the country, it won’t be out of place to lock down Nigeria the second time.

Declaring this during the COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, Mustapha lamented that the way and manner Nigerians are romancing with the virus shows there is danger ahead.

“This is the time to lock down if it were within my power, this is the time to lock down because I can see the attitude of people romancing with COVID-19. The daily increase in confirmed cases, the federal government feels a sense of frustration because we can see glaring the danger ahead and you can see the level of recklessness on the part of people who should know better.”

