COVID-19 Palliatives: Minister rejects Reps summons fourth time

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk on Monday, rejected for the fourth time, the invitation of the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating her ministry’s disbursement of funds, allocated for palliatives, to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on less-privileged Nigerians.

Her refusal to cooperate with the enquiry is in violation of sections 4, 81, and 88 of the 1999 Constitution. These sections, give the House of Representatives power over the Public purse and investigative powers over even the President of the Federation, his Ministers and heads of agencies of government, as far as public funds are concerned.

The parliament also enjoys quasi-judicial powers under the Constitution and the Legislative Powers Act, to summon, cause appearance and even effect the arrest of anyone under the federation.

The Chairman of the panel, Rep. Wole Oke (PDP-Osun), and other members of the Committee, were visibly piqued by the Minister’s contempt of the House.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: