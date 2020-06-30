Breaking News
Breaking: CAF postpones 2021 AFCON by a year over Covid-19

AFCON

Next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has been postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Confederation of African Football announced Tuesday in a video conference.

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad said African football’s governing body took the decision as “health was the main priority”.

Other regional football competitions slated to be played this summer have also been delayed such as the European Championship and Copa America.

