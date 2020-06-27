[BREAKING] APC: Dissolved NWC member counsels colleagues against lawsuits

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Immediate-past National Youth Leader in the dissolved National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Alhaji Sadiq Abubakar has urged his colleagues against challenging their dissolution in court, saying it was time to rebuild the party.

Some members of the dissolved NWC had on Thursday said they would be consulting with their lawyers to determine their next line of action.

Also read:

However, Abubakar in a statement on Saturday said aggrieved members of the party must shun the temptation of playing into the hands of the opposition whose sole agenda he said is to capture power at the centre and return the country to the ruinous years of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Earlier in Friday, the immediate-past National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu had called on stakeholders to support the decision of the National Executive Committee NEC to dissolve the NWC.

Abubakar’s statement reads; “On Thursday, our father and leader of our great party, H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari participated in an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

“While the outcome of that meeting is now very well known, especially with regards to the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC), there has never been a more auspicious time for all stakeholders to join hands to rebuild the party.

“As the National Youth Leader in the dissolved NWC, I call on my immediate constituency, the youth, my colleagues of the dissolved NWC as well as other party members, to accept the decision of NEC and support the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee headed by H.E. Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State.

“Having been a two-time National Secretary of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni sure knows the intricacies of running a ruling party and also understands the nuances of the varied interests in the party. In fact, having served under two National Chairmen, he represents a bridge between the distant past, the recent past and the present.

“If our party must move forward, we must support the fatherly admonition by President Muhammadu Buhari to the effect that all those who instituted various lawsuits against the party and its leadership drop same forthwith. For, if we tear the party apart, we would have played into the hands of the opposition whose sole agenda is to “capture” power at the centre and again return the country to the years of the locusts.

“It is neither in our interest nor in the interest of electoral democracy to seek to destroy our party and the legacies of Mr. President by instituting lawsuits in the aftermath of a troubleshooting NEC meeting which outcome turned out a win-win for all sides.

“Now is the time to reposition the party by supporting the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Committee to conduct a National Convention that would throw up a new leadership reflective of all stakeholders in the party.

“If we truly love Mr President, we must demonstrate the spirit of progressive politics whose cardinal objective is “all before self”. The time to subsume our personal interests within the larger and collective interests of the party and the nation is now.

“Our party, the APC, remains a progressive and veritable platform for the realization of our political ambitions as youths”.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: