Breaking: APC Chairman Taiye Olusola Abe dies in South Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday received the news of the death of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South Africa, Dr Taiye Olusola Abe, aged 65.

In his condolence message signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari sympathizes with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased, urging them to take heart, and praying that God will comfort them at this time of sorrow.

President Buhari recalls many meetings with the departed on visits to South Africa, and remarks that he was a man with unmistakable love for Nigeria, and deep commitment to the ideals of the All Progressives Congress.

“Dr Abe looked forward to a Nigeria that would take its rightful place among the comity of nations, and passionately believed in a resurgent country we could all be proud of. We will not relent in working towards that goal,” the President says.

He urges members of the APC in South Africa to continue the good work pioneered by Dr Abe, particularly in being worthy ambassadors of the party, and their fatherland.

