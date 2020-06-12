Borno, Katsina killings: We need more military action now or risk more carnages — Lagos Rep

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Rep. Babajimi Benson has called for more military action in troubled spots around the country to stop the killings of Nigerians by insurgents and bandits.

Benson made the call following the killing of over 81 and 40 people by Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in Foduma Kolomaiya community, Gubio Local Government of Borno State and residents of Faskari Local Government of Katsina State respectively.

In a statement to commiserate with the government and the people of the States, the chairman who represents Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the parliament said the death of any individual in Nigeria, especially from insecurity, should be a source of concern to all.

According to the lawmaker, it was disheartening that at a time the military was making gains in the fight against the insurgents and bandits, the criminals could strike in those communities, killing people in their large numbers.

Describing the situation as “very sad,” Benson said the death toll in both Borno and Katsina States in just one day was almost one-third of the total deaths recorded from the COVID-19 pandemic so far.

“The situation in Borno and Katsina States, and indeed other states affected by insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping calls for decisive action.

“We cannot fold our arms, while fellow citizens are killed in a most gruesome manner by bloodsuckers, whose only interest is to continue killing and inflict untold pains on Nigerians.

“While commending our officers and men, who through their sacrifice and bravery are working to reduce the level of insecurity in the affected states, I will like to encourage them to up their game at this time.

“The wanton killing of innocent Nigerians by these criminals is very disturbing and unacceptable. Something must be done about it now, or we all live to continue to have pains over the killings of our loved ones.

“My heart goes to the people of Foduma Kolomaiya and Faskari at these trying times. By the grace of God, we won’t fail you,” Benson said.

