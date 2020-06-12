Bond former manager to musical artiste Phyno publishes first book

Kindly Share This Story:

Over the years, Bond aka “Bond Nwanne” formerly the musical Artiste Phyno’s manager has successfully contributed a whole lot in building and positioning the brand (PHYNO) in the Nigerian music and entertainment industry with a demographic of about (10 million above) Instagram 6.2m, Twitter 1.3m, Facebook 700k,YouTube, Snapchat etc.

In His role as Phyno’s manager, He was also opportune to travel and tour the world performing in different continents and countries like United States of America, London, Dubai, Cyprus, South Africa (MTVbase MAMA awards, Channel O Awards) Coke AFRICA studio Kenya, Ghana, all over Nigeria.

In the words of Bond his book touches on “artistes understanding the music business, developmental processes of an artiste’s talent, branding both online and offline, carving a niche for yourself and building a formidable fan base. It also sheds light on building relationships and networking as an artiste both within and outside the music industry”.

The book which featured some heavyweight Nigerian Artiste Managers and Music Executives such as (Seun Bankuli) who featured in Beyoncé’s album & a Grammy nominee, (Bizzle Osikoya) co-founder of the plug management for Davido and also an A&R expert, (Magic-Mike) founder Freemedigital one of the leading music distribution companies in Nigeria, former GM Sony Music Entertainment West Africa, (Kamal) Davido’s former manager & Seyi Shay’s manager (Stevespotlight) JJC&419 squad manager & Organizer of Nigerian Midem Africa forum, and a host of other successful Nigerian artistes managers.

Bond Stanley has been a force in the artiste and music management business for a long time and is well versed in the workings of the Nigerian music industry, so any artiste, manager, entertainment practitioner, intending investor or label owner who gets a copy of this insightful book, reads and applies the principles outlined will benefit a lot from a well-experienced music executive.

In 2017, Bond created a Talent Show, GROUNDED TALENT SEARCH – “geared at discovering and encouraging new/young talent in music and mentoring them”. Indigenous hiphop act (B Shine Akabike)based in Enugu was the winner of the maiden edition.

Bond Ebigbo Stanley who is the C.E.O of Grounded Promotions is armed with years of experience in managing some of the most successful artistes in Africa like Phyno and Runtown, while handling PR services in Nigeria for Stanley Enow a Cameroonian hip/pop artiste. His experience in the music industry spans over a decade with diverse roles: artiste manager, promoter, blogger, PR, event manager, booking agent and road manager. He tapped into these experiences to write this book with a view to helping both the established and upcoming artiste and also to contribute positively to the growth of Nigerian Music Industry.

In the words of Bond, this book “GROUNDED WAYS TO THE MUSIC INDUSTRY” isn’t just for upcoming artistes. It is for everyone and anyone who desires to make/have a career in the music industry either as a talent manager, curator of music or an artiste.

Bond Stanley , is a leading force and a highly respected for his enormous contributions in the growth of Eastern music entertainment scence. A native of Nnewi North LGA in Anambra State Nigeria, born in February 22, raised in Enugu, studied computer science in IMT Enugu State. He relocated to Lagos state where he lived, hustled and acquired all his knowledge in the Nigerian music industry. He currently lives in the New Jersey, United States

