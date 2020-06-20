The Funeral Service was aired live via the church’s social media platforms and was attended by top Nigerian officials such as Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who also represented Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi,

Also present was Pastor Idowu Oluyomade, Personal Assistant to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Pastor Adeboye before now said hearing the news of Ibidunni Ighodalo’s demise was really saddening but he knew that she had gone to be in a better place.

See Photos from the burial:

