Blue Diamond Financial Organisation introduces innovative package, 50% interest on investment

With the recent lukewarmness experienced by Nigerians in areas of exploring productive financial education, cumbersome access to loan facilities and the lack of innovative financial services, Blue Diamonds has now introduced a series of investment modules that is currently being applauded as the most attractive and flexible investment program in the country.

Known as a leading multipurpose investment and wealth management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base, the organization has recently reinforced it’s interest in providing a smart and modern way to invest.

According to a Blue Diamond MD/CEO, Raphael Chukwujekwu, he noted that the innovative investment program allows clients to enjoy unbeatable returns, up to 50 percent interest flat per annum and enjoy 5 percent interest returns on investment monthly and payable upfront or backed.

He encouraged Nigerians to consider keeping their monies with a safe, reliable and productive organization like Blue Diamond, where they are sure of huge interest after a period of time. He said it was better to keep your monies or invest with Blue Diamond, instead of keeping it in banks where you get little or no interest. He further noted that he organization is yet committed to being a sound, progressive and growing financial institution, through providing its Members with superior financial services and products.

“The objectives of Blue Diamond is majored on building successful Investment and credit union, providing financial products and services that effectively meet our Member needs, establishing and Incorporating both genders in sustainable livelihoods, through viable skill acquisition scheme, agricultural value chain, affordable housing and entrepreneurship,” he said.

Vanguard

