Bloodbath N’West: PRP calls on FG to rescue Nigeria from fangs of terror

Demands change in security architecture

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Wednesday, called on the Federal Government to rescue Nigeria from fangs of terror over recent bloodbath recorded in Katsina, Zamfara, and Borno States.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, PRP, Abdul Gombe, where the party expressed concern over the spate of killings and destruction caused by armed bandits and Boko Haram insurgents.

According to the party, it has become imperative to change the current security architecture without further delay following the boldness of armed groups to storm unarmed villages and waste precious lives without an iota of human feeling.

The statement reads in part, “The recent killings in Katsina, Zamfara, Borno and some other part of Northern Nigeria by insurgents, armed bandits, kidnappers, and other violent crimes are becoming very unbearable. These criminals have turned Nigeria into a war zone even when the country is not at war.

“We are almost persuaded to conclude that the resurgence of insurgency sand criminal activities in the country, including the rising cases of rape, is indicative of the failure of the Buhari administration to keep with one of the pointers of its campaign promises, which is tackling insecurity in the land.

“But while we still appreciate the efforts of states and federal government in combating crime across the country, the PRP is of the view that it is not good enough.

“We, therefore, hold strongly that the country’s security architecture requires a total overhaul and rejigging that would necessitate a change of tactics against terrorists.”

Meanwhile, the party consoled the families that have lost their loved ones and property and asked them to find solace in God as He will arrest the criminal elements who have unleashed terror on them.

“To families that have to lose their loved ones to the evil attacks of insurgents, bandits, we Urge them to find solace in the fact that the criminals will not escape the wrath of Almighty Allah”, it added.

However, the party tasked federal and state governments to show accountability and transparency in the fight against the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and also carry Nigerians along on every detail put in the fight in order to gain support and confidence of the people, particularly on the management of funds donated by individuals and organizations to tackle the pandemic.

The party also pointed out that with the prediction made that Nigeria as many other countries around the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic would experience economic recession it is has become imperative for the government to fashion out ways and strategies to mitigate the impact this would cause in the lives of Nigerians, particularly the poor.

It will be recalled that the party had earlier drawn the attention of government about the precarious situation of the masses, and should not allow them to fall into what will become massive civil unrest that would be too dangerous to contain, which the party stood against the indefinite extension of the lockdown order to curb the spread of COVID-19, saying could result to unbearable hunger and hardship and eventual collapse of the economy if productivity is not sustained in sectors like the agricultural sector.

With the global fall in crude oil price, the party also called on the government to look inwards on measures that would mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic by stabilising the economy now and after the pandemic.

“Government needs to look at areas most affected by the pandemic and intervene directly to enable them to restart commercial activities in order to create employment and ensure that businesses return back to normalcy.

“Henceforth, the government must begin to think of different ways to generate revenue outside of oil, as oil prices have become very volatile and unpredictable, hence the need to find other alternatives”, it added.

