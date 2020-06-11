Blessing Abeng hosts global bestselling author, Seth Godin on entrepreneurship

Kindly Share This Story:

Bestselling author and serial entrepreneur, Seth Godin, joined the renowned Branding and Communications expert, Blessing Abeng for an intriguing interview via Instagram Live, as the two experts engaged their audiences on the need to focus on the work of executing a vision rather than the possibility of failing at its implementation.

Speaking on implementing a vision, Seth emphasized the need to “start right where you are” and ignore the desire for the perfect moment. He explained that entrepreneurs should seek out to start with the smallest viable project and grow from there, as the more generous the project is, the easier it is to secure people’s buy-in.

“Do not come up with the idea that needs fifty million dollars in funding – that is going to change the whole world – when you have never started anything before”, he said. “What’s the thing you can do that will help three people because that thing can change five people. If you hear the stories of those who became successful entrepreneurs, their first business is usually a lemonade stand. The point is, find a small project, make a difference, and then do a bigger one”.

On concerns about being unsuccessful, he said, “Of course, you can fail. If you are talking about starting a business, almost everyone who starts doesn’t finish. Start by acknowledging that it probably will not work. About when to ask, the question is, are you asking because it’s important to you? If that’s the goal, then it’s tough to find somebody who wants to engage with you. So what story are you telling yourself, because that’s the story people want to engage in”.

Seth explained that quitting becomes appropriate when it creates an opportunity to move on to something new. “If you’re quitting because you are afraid or tired, that is not as smart as when you use those resources to do a great job on another thing. There’s no formula on what to quit, but it is important to look back and learn from others. To understand what and when to quit, look for clues and symptoms”.

Dedicated to helping entrepreneurs identify their values and discover their uniqueness, the 15-min conversation was an enduring, eye-opening dialogue that reinforced the need to be practical and consistent, especially as different insightful reports indicate how many businesses and young entrepreneurs are struggling to fit into the new realities under the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Blessing Abeng, “In my journey to help people discover the value they had to offer, the most consistent inquiry I received was about the fear of starting. Many people had questions about starting a business, and whether they could quit the business or their jobs. Even though I answered as best as I could, I wanted to bring on a thought-leader who lived by example, and the person who came to mind was Seth Godin”.

Blessing Abeng is the Director of Communications at Ingressive for Good and the CMO and co-founder of Disha – a platform that helps entrepreneurs create one-page sites in minutes from their phones. She is consistently adding value to the startup ecosystem as the co-director of Startup Grind Lagos, and a mentor on the African Entrepreneurship Awards platform. She continues to be a catalyst and inspire creativity to act through branding, communications and a series of live chats that have featured inspiring globally-renowned thought-leaders. She also has a podcast where she shares business and life tips within one minute.

