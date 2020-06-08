Bishop SamZuga becomes first Tiv indigene to own a TV Station

Kindly Share This Story:

…also launches Radio Station, E- commerce

Saturday June 6, would forever be memorable for the people of Tiv community of Benue State Nigeria as the founder of House of Joy Ministry Worldwide, Bishop Dr. SamZuga (The Jehovah Field Marshall) successfully launched SamZuga TV, SamZuga Radio and SamZuga e- Commence.

According to records the Benue State born Cleric with this feat becomes the first Tiv indigene to own a TV Station.

Presenting his speech during the launch, Sam Zuga who also recently launched two social media Applications, Samzuganet and Samzuga Chat reiterated the need for Nigerian youths and Africans as a whole to rise and take charge of their destiny.

“When we were launching Samzuganet, I mentioned three secrets that can make one outstanding: number one, you must be the first, if you can be the first, then be the best, if not then be Unique.

I am a Tiv man. Today, I am the first Tiv man to own a TV station. I may not be the first in Africa, Nigeria or Benue but I am the first in Tiv. First amongst over 4 million people.

READ ALSO:

We are not launching just a TV station, we have three major project that would be commissioned today; Samzuga TV, Samzuga Radio and Samzuga e- commerce.

Samzuga TV would be available for Download on Playstore from Wednesday, June 10. For now, it is also on Strong Decoder. Samzuga TV is beyond normal TV. I left Dubai back to Nigeria to lead the way. I want to make Nigerians, Africans as a whole realise that we can make it. It is not about government all the time, because Government is you and I. That time you want to waste complaining about Government, use it and do something meaningful for yourself or the people around you. I have never benefited from government all my life. You can make government irrelevant by becoming something meaningful,” he noted.

Shedding more lights on the functionality of the new TV station, the elated Bishop asserted that he is aimed at overtaking DStv with more channels on his satellite.

“That is why the TV station is located in Dubai where we can access a strong internet network. Manufacturing of decoders was on going in China before the Covid19 outbreak.

Samzuga TV is going to function beyond the screen. We are overtaking DSTV in Africa. It would also alleviate unemployment. We would give over 100,000 jobs. Samzuga TV is the best among the rest. It will have local languages and programs for all,” he emphasized.

Speaking further on his other projects, Samzuga Radio and Samzuga E-commerce, the highly revered Man of God revealed that the Radio is already on Playstore and available on smart Android phones.

“I have a vision, passion to make people’s better. This is part of my vision 0202-2020. For Samzuga e-Commerce, it is a company built on the internet for people to access and make their lives easy. First thing you see on the App is Samzuga shopping mall which we intend to grow to become better than Amazon and Alibaba. We also want to use the medium to eradicate fraudsters (Yahoo Boys) and restore Nigeria’s image internationally,” he assured.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: