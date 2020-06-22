Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Bishop Sam Zuga, the newly elected Archbishop of House of Joy ministry, popularly known as Jehovah Field Marshall has intensified efforts to empower jobless Nigerian youths by employing 5 youths from different council ward in Nigeria.

The renowned Archbishop-Elect well known for his philanthropic lifestyle said this is in-line with the continuation of actualizing his vision 02-02-2020 agendas where he had promised to better the lives of Nigerian youths through job opportunities.

He has therefore, concluded plans to give jobs to over 10,000 youths in Nigeria. It was gathered that 5 slots of jobs opportunities have been allocated to each council Ward in Nigeria.

According to the Man Of God, their duties would be to coordinate the activities of Samzuga Foundation in their respective council Wards, to ensure that the endless benefits in Samzuga Foundation reach their respective communities.

Emphasizing on the new job opportunities, Bishop Samzuga said, ” It is therefore expected that, all applicants from such council Wards must be indigenes and must be residing among their people. We are not employing anyone from the city to post in the village. You must be someone who experience the pains of your people and ready to use any available opportunity to help.

People who are working before should not apply, no matter how small your Job is, even if you do and we employ you, the day we discover it, you will be sacked and jailed.”

It would be recalled that on Saturday June 6, Bishop Samzuga who is the founder of House of Joy Ministry Worldwide successfully launched SamZuga TV, SamZuga Radio and SamZuga e- Commence.

Also on May 3, Bishop Sam Zuga launched the first Mobile communication App in Africa, the best communication App so far, called, “SAMZUGA CHAT”. Which is now available for download on all platforms and devices.

Then again, on May 21, another communication app was launched by the cleric called, “Samzuganet”. The app boasts of more interesting features and works better than Facebook.

Samzuganet is a platform where people can freely advertise their businesses and products and to also connect with friends.

The app is also available on all devices and platforms.

He added that for those interested in the new job slots, it is compulsory to have the Samzugachat and Samzuganet app downloaded and functioning on their devices as subsequent communication with applicants will be done through Samzugachat or Samzuganet and not Facebook or WhatsApp.

Interested Applicants should apply through the link

http://samzuga.aidaform.com/nationwide-employment,”

