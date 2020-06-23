Breaking News
Bichi FC will make a difference in amateur football, says Abba Bichi

On 7:30 pm
Abba Bichi

Golden Eaglets star, Abba Bichi, has said Bichi FC will is taking grassroots football to another level, as he is preparing young talented players for the path of success.

According to Bichi, also known as Bichi Jr., nobody cares about grassroots football in the country and he is set to make history with a team he is developing to help grassroots players with opportunities worldwide.

He noted that Bichi FC were already making waves in Abuja, as they are now on top of their game.

According to him, “Bichi FC are one of the few amateur teams that put their players on monthly wages and also pay sign-on fees.

“The club have been doing this so that the players will begin to take responsibilities right from the amateur level.

“Bichi FC comprise players from all parts of the country. Among the key members of the team are other Golden Eaglets stars, such as U-17 World Cup hat-trick hero,  Ibrahim Said, Hassan Hussaini, Muhammad Dikko and Usman Ibrahim.

“The team’s social media handles are  already gaining massive followers who are interested in keeping up with an amateur team, which is gaining grounds in amateur football in Nigeria.

“Renowned  FA- licensed football agent, Drew  Uyi, is the International Brand Strategist to the club.

“Ogboimode  Uyighosa is acknowledged as one of the top brand strategists of African  descent , working to improve the brand reputation of sports stars,  especially those from Africa.”

Vanguard

