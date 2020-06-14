Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Bible Society breaks translation record after 54 years

On 10:16 amIn Worshipby
Kindly Share This Story:

Bible Society breaks translation record after 54 years

By Olayinka Latona

THE Bible Society of Nigeria has broken a 54-year-old Bible translation record with the completion of three New Testament translations in a record time of five years.

A statement from BSN weekend says the “Society had set a period of 12 years for the completion of a Bible translation project, which it has never achieved since it was founded in 1966. But it has been able to complete the Epie, Ogbia New Testaments in five years and Okun New Testament within four years and three months.

“Its latest two full Bibles – Kalabari and Okrika, which were dedicated in 2018, took over 40 years each to be completed,” the statement added.

According to BSN, the Old Testaments of the Epie, Ogbia and Okun Bibles are currently in advanced stages of completion. Society has so far spent N161.87 million on the Epie and Ogbia Bible translation projects, while the sum of N47.85 million has been spent on the Okun Bible translation project.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Deeper Life Bible Church donates additional relief items to Lagos

While 12 translators have been working on the Epie and Ogbia projects that were started from scratch with the development of the orthography of the two languages, three translators were engaged for the Okun project.

The Bible Society of Nigeria started the Epie and Ogbia Bible translation projects in 2015, while Okun was added in 2016. Plans are on to dedicate the New Testaments of these languages later this year. Seven other Bible translation projects in different Nigerian languages are ongoing. The Epie and Ogbia languages are spoken in Bayelsa State, while Okun is spoken in Kogi, Kwara and Ekiti states.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!