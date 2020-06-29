Bewi Africa takes campaign against drug abuse to youths, transporters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Bewi Africa, a non-profit organisation, weekend, took the campaign against drug abuse to youths and transporters in Lagos, with the Founder, Ms. Florence ‘Bodex’ Hungbo saying “as countries and individuals the fight against drug abuse, trafficking and unlawful trade should be on the front burner.”

The Bewi Africa’s outreach, held in commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, saw medical health experts giving talks to youths in Fadeyi and Ojuelegba areas of Lagos State on the dangers of drug abuse on their health, family and behavioural consequences.

Ways of getting out of addiction were discussed, while palliatives were also given out to over 100 youths.

ALSO READ:

Speaking to Vanguard on the event, Bewi Africa’s Founder, Bodex, who makes footwear and is also a PR consultant, said there was a growing concern over the rise in the number of drug abusers worldwide, which she said leads to loss of lives and increase in crimes.

Her words: “It is a growing nuisance in many societies as schools and college kids, who have become drug addicts, have no regard for their lives and would even kill to get their drugs.

“So the goal of the day was to strengthen global action and cooperation towards creating a society that is free from drug abuse and unlawful drug trade.”

In Fadeyi, transport union leaders, Mr. Femi Akinboyeku and Bowale Sosimi condemned the abuse of any drug and commended Bewi Africa for the outreach. Their Ojuelegba counterpart, Aransiola Qudus, also thanked Bewi Africa for choosing Ojuelegba.

The outreach was hosted by renowned comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka I, with actress and comedian, Dr. Helen Paul, the surprise guest, who also advised the youths.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: