Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu: Raising the next generation of Female Technology Leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Maxwell Adeleye

EDUCATE a child and you have built a future for him and the community he represents. Needless to amplify the axiomatic saying that education unlocks the potentials inherent in a child.

The above is even much more rewarding when you educate a girl child because by so doing, you have built a nation. This is predicated on the limitless capacities an educated woman possesses and how she can translate those capacities into building a nation where development and inclusive growth reign supreme.

It’s against the background of the foregoing that the First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, among other several interventions of hers, has, since 2017, been committed to girl child empowerment through the instrumentality of technology.

To bridge the noticeable knowledge gap between the girl child and their male counterparts when it comes to technology savviness in Nigeria, Mrs. Akeredolu, in her characteristic, can-do-spirit manner, rather than continue whining and moaning about the pathetic situation as most will do, decided to rise to the occasion by founding and funding BEMORE, an initiative of hers, to empower the female child through the deployment of technological training.

BEMORE, by the founder’s vision, is an annual two week SummerBoot Camp where girls, aged 10- 15, mostly sourced from rural communities, are made to undergo intensive training in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) which covers computer appreciation, digital literacy, software development, coding, web and app designing, among others.

The participating pupils are also trained in renewable energy, solar panel development, solar PV installation, e.t.c. Aside the training in ICT and renewable energy, girls also get trained in other life enhancing skills such as bead making, liquid soap making, baking and pastries, drawing and painting, Gele tying, e.t.c.

Since the innovative and novel program debuted in 2017, with participants drawn from Ondo, Imo, Oyo and some other states of the federation, over 1000 girls have been properly trained and equipped with the right facilities to excel in whatever area of training they choose to major in.

READ ALSO:

In fact, the experience has been so rewarding that some of the alumni of the program are now local trainers of other less privileged girls in their various localities. That’s intra technology transfer which implies that more girls are being brought into the technology loop for their personal advancement and for the benefit of their respective communities. They are also local entrepreneurs who are now economically-independent. This has always been the singular vision of Mrs Akeredolu: catch them young and teach them how to be responsible.

By some reliable information, BEMORE is now one of the few leading technology training programs in the country specifically meant for the girl child. It has gained so much traction and recognition within the short period of its existence that it now commands the respect and support of notable institutions like the Nigeria Energy Support Program, German International Cooperation and the Nigeria Alternative Energy Expo (NAE).

An oracle exists for the benefit of its adherents, as they say. Of what benefit is an oracle who cannot positively influence the lives of its subjects? Such an oracle should be discarded.

Fortunately for the people of Ondo State and Nigeria at large, Mrs. Akeredolu is an oracular entity who has continued to provide opportunities for the girl child to actualize her potentials, against all odds, in contemporary Nigeria. Her agenda for development are always transformative, unusual, practical and relatable as seen in a number of her engagements such as BRECAN, FOWOSO and BEMORE.

You may want to listen to her about BEMORE: ”BEMORE is structured to chart a new course, a grooming ground for a new breed of people without greed. It’s a university of life. The alumni are well aware of their position in the society.

“I attempted to tread cautiously with my transformative agenda I have for this country because there are enemies within who profit from our challenges as a nation. Nevertheless, I am determined to focus on the young girls who are not yet polluted with tribalism and rabid religiosity notorious with Nigerians. I got determined to equip them with the tools to succeed and protect them from harm and all manner of physical abuse, rape in particular. l am certain that this will lead them to become leaders not only in technology but in all endeavours, especially politics where their voices are desperately needed in decision making.”

Social Scientists often measure the impact of a program through the feedback from its beneficiaries. In the last three years, this year’s own won’t be held because of COVID-19, BEMORE has produced a litany of graduates who continue to acknowledge that their lives have been hugely transformed by the training they got from the BOOT CAMP initiative organized by BEMORE.

At a recent virtual meeting tagged “An Evening with BEMORE Girls” with Mama Digital or Grandma as the founder of BEMORE is fondly called, some of the girls narrated their experiences of how the trainings they got from the Boot Camp have positively impacted on their lives and their individual economies during the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19. The meeting was held via zoom conference on June 20.

Sharing how they have been using the lockdown period at home, Prisca Ojukwu appreciated BEMORE founder for the opportunity to actualize her dream of becoming an artist, saying she can now draw the portrait of whoever she wishes.

Oluwaseun, from Okitipupa, is not left out. On her part, she said that she has been producing facemasks while another BEMORE girl from Ilaje shared how she has been making profit through tying of Gele which they were taught at the Bootcamp. Christiana Madu, on her part, displayed the projects she executed by turning waste to wealth and make decoration flower vase; while Fikunmi Fademi explained how she use the laptop received during the Bootcamp to create game applications and codes.

Via the zoom meeting, most of the girls disclosed that they had been busy with computer learning data analysis, creation of applications, and building of Solar panel, and baking. What could be more beneficial than teaching a child how to fish? Nothing. This is exactly what BEMORE is all about: empower the girl child with life enhancing skills and watch how she will transform herself to become a positive agent of change in her society.

Weighing in on the exigencies of the time triggered by COVID-19, Mrs Akeredolu said she saw the vision coming by initiating the BEMORE ideas where the girls were trained on ICT, saying no one had the clue that there would be a time like this when normal lifestyle would be disrupted. She was excited that through the Summer Bootcamp initiative, most of the girls were now computer compliant and were able to interact through Zoom meeting, and were productive at home.

Mrs. Akeredolu, who described the BEMORE alumni as future technology leaders, said aside being a techy stuff, the Summer Bootcamp also taught them how to live a healthy lifestyle, practice personal hygiene, and taught them that they can become change agents in their environments regardless of the fact that they were females, adding that the camp served as a discovery ground where most hidden talents were discovered from the girls, most of who are now showcasing extraordinary performances with the skills and talents acquired.

Other things being equal, the 2021 edition of the Boot camp will be held as BEMORE has now become a sustainable initiative due to the ruggedness of the founder and the sterling contributions of the partners to the initiative especially SeedDev, BEMORE’s foremost technical partner, whose aim, according to its Program Manager in Africa and Middleast, Watti Boaz, remains committed to building a skilled Africa through advocacy for kids, teenagers and young adults in emerging communities in Africa and it is always a delight to work on projects such as the BEMORE boot camp. Like Oliver Twist, more people are calling for BEMORE tech trainings for the girl-child.

Kindly Share This Story: