BET Awards unveils entertainers for 20th edition

BET (Black Entertainment Television) has announced the first group of performers for the 20th annual “BET AWARDS” including Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby,D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady and more. BET Amplified Artists, Masego and Lonr. are set to take the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists.

Hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales, the “BET AWARDS” 2020 will simulcast LIVE at 01:00 WATon June 29th making its international broadcast premiere on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129). Repeat TX details include the BET Awards Pre-Show on June 29th at 18:00 WAT and BET Awards Main Show Repeat June 29th at 19:00 WAT.

Amanda Seales is a comedian and creative visionary. You know her as, “Tiffany DuBois” of HBO’s Insecure and her debut stand up special, “I Be Knowin”. She is a former co-host on the daytime talk show, “The Real”, host of NBC’s “Bring the Funny,” creator/host of the hit live, and now virtual, music/comedy game show, “Smart Funny & Black”, speaks truth to change via her wildly popular Instagram, weekly podcast, “Small Doses”, and book by the same my name, recently launched her membership community app, “SFB Society”! A Jedi Khaleesi with a patronus that’s a Black Panther with wings, she keeps audiences laughing, thinking, and living in their truth!

In the final countdown to the BET Awards, Terrence J and Erica Ash will host the first interactive pre-show featuring celebrities, nominees, and special guests who will be participating in Black Entertainment’s biggest night.

This follows the nominees announcement in the Best International Act and Viewers’ Choice Best New International Act categories. This year, unstoppable Nigerian act Burna Boy, South African superstar Sho Madjozi and Congolese singer-songwriter Innoss’B have been nominated in the “Best International Act”. Rounding up the list of African nominees are Nigerian singer and rapper Rema and Zimbabwean songstress Sha Sha who have been nominated in the Viewers Choice Best New International Act category.

