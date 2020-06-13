Benue: Man arrested for allegedly raping 7-year-old girl in church

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A 27-year-old man, Patrick Onoja, has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl inside a church building at Ngurute, Ogbadibo Local Government Area, LGA, as the Benue state Police Command records six new rape cases in the last one week.

Parading some of the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, the State Police Commissioner, Mr Garba Mukaddas said the suspects were arrested a few days ago in three Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him “on June 9, a case of rape was reported at Orokam Police Division Ogbadibo LGA that 27-year-old Patrick Onoja dragged a seven-year-old child into a Church hall at Ngurute and had carnal knowledge of her.

“The victim is currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ijadoga while the suspect is in custody and has confessed to the crime.

“Similarly a report was received at ‘B’ Division Police station Makurdi, on June 5, that 28-year-old Terver Awuha who is a family friend of the complainant lured her daughter, Bella who is 6yrs old to his house and defiled her. The suspect has been arrested and has also confessed to the crime.”

He said the ‘A’ Division Police Station in Gboko LGA also received a complaint on June 9, that one Apaa Gbafan a landlord allegedly trespassed into his tenant’s house and forcefully raped a 15-year-old girl who was asleep. He said the suspect was arrested and investigation into the matter was ongoing.

“Also in the same Gboko LGA a case of rape was reported at ‘A’ Police Division on June 9 that on that day, 22-year-old Igbadoo Ahondu met one Kumasuun a 14-year-old girl in the farm and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her in a nearby bush. The suspect has been arrested and the case is still under investigation.

“Similarly, on June 9 at about 5 pm information was received at ‘D’ Division Police station Ankpa Quarters, Makurdi, that the complainant left her nice, 14-year-old Doofan at home to take care of her daughter while she went to the market.

“When she returned from the market, she discovered that one Terzungwe Nyiter who is 30 years old forcefully raped her nice. The suspect was immediately arrested and investigation into case is still in progress,” he stated.

Continuing, the Police Commissioner said another complaint of rape was received on the same June 9, at about 3 pm at the ‘B’ Division Police station that one Denan Agena of behind Mechanic village Kanshio forcefully took a 14-year-old child to an uncompleted building and raped her. He said during investigation the suspect was arrested and he confessed to the crime.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: