Breaking News
Translate

Benin Inferno: Buhari directs relevant authorities to assist victims

On 6:37 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Benin Inferno: Buhari directs relevant authorities to assist victims
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has called on local and federal authorities to provide assistance to victims of the fire incident in Oba Market, Benin, Edo State.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their shops and wares.’’

READ ALSO: Oba Market inferno: Obaseki raises investigation c’ttee to unravel cause of incident

The President also directed an investigation into the cause of the inferno, in order to avoid the “horrific’’ situation in the future, while condoling with all those that were affected.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!