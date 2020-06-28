Breaking News
Benfica line up shock swoop for out of work Pochettino

Benfica are interested in appointing former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

Pochettino has been out of work since his departure from Tottenham in November last year, but could now be offered a route back into management. According to Record, Benfica are prepared to make a major financial investment to lure the 48-year-old to the club.

The report indicates that Benfica are ready to sack current boss Bruno Lage despite them being just three points adrift of leaders Porto.

Pochettino has been linked with a return to the Premier League with both Manchester United and Newcastle mooted as potential destinations.

It appears unlikely that he will head to Manchester United at this stage, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side having performed more impressively of late.

Newcastle were also previously linked with Pochettino, but their proposed takeover has yet to be completed.

Benfica still have six league games remaining this season but they are planning ahead and are determined to secure the services of Pochettino if possible.

