By Chioma Obinna

Following the continued controversy over the COVID-19 index case in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello in a state broadcast, on Monday, ordered a 14-day absolute lockdown of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of the state with effective from 12 midnight June 2.

According to Governor Bello, during the lockdown there shall be no house-to-house movement within the local government area; street movement would be completely prohibited within the local government area for the period.

He promised that palliatives would be distributed from house to house within the local government area.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Onogwu Muhammed, the governor added that “contact tracing should be carried out from house to house to identify those who might have made contact with the alleged Kogi COVID-19 index persons — Chief Imam of Kabba and his son.

“Kogi State incident management team should continue to thoroughly carry out the contact tracing. The contact tracing and enforcement of the lockdown order shall be fully covered by the mainstream media.

“Health workers, who might have made contact with the alleged index case, should proceed on self-isolation.

“All security agencies in the state are to enforce total compliance with the lockdown order.

“All citizens and residents of the state should continue to adhere to the NCDC guideline as the state still remain COVID-19 free.”

Besides the current lockdown order in Kogi, recall that the state has been at loggerheads with the Federal Government and NCDC over Bello’s claim that COVID-19 was not in the state.

He had also refused to allow the agency enter the state to conduct any test and had actually threatened to quarantine aa team on NCDC.

