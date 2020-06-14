Being sexy comes with attitude of confidence – Mojisola Adebanjo

Kindly Share This Story:

Mojisola Adebanjo known on social media as Jisola and born Mojisola Mary Adebanjo is a budding, beautiful and bold Yoruba actress who knows what she wants in life and how to go about it.

In a recent interview with Potpourri she lets us into her world and talks about sex, relationship and marriage, and how her career took a flight.

The unassuming, pretty accounting graduate of Esep Le Berger Universite Benin Republic(The Shepherd University) also talks about women flaunting their body or endowment and what being sexy means to her.

According to her, “Being sexy actually depends on how one takes control of their life. For me, being sexy comes with an attitude of confidence, being comfortable with one’s body and being proud of who you are. Well, if they have got it they should flaunt it for the right reasons and not the wrong reasons.”

Speaking further she also talks about sex, relationship and marriage.

On sex, she said, “ To me, sex is a mutual thing. it’s a symbol of letting someone get close to us on the deepest and most intimate level possible. It teaches one a lot about their partner, it requires sincere communication and it doesn’t work without trust. it’s a big responsibility and it requires both to stay engaged the entire time.

On relationship, “A relationship is something really pure between two people, for me, being with someone you can share all your problems and fears goes a long way in a relationship. A relationship is something we build, it’s not that easy to maintain because it requires patience, understanding , acceptance, honesty and communication and also letting our partner know how we feel without using hurtful words,” she said.

On marriage, she submitted that marriage is the beginning of a family and is a life long commitment.

“It has the potential to be a whole lot more, it is more than a physical union, it is a spiritual and emotional union. It can be challenging, and in my opinion, it completely changes one’s life,” she added.

Mojisola started acting in 2019 and has since featured in movie like Irewamiri, The Novelist, The Therapist, Faaji Apartment, Iwalade, Window, Saheed Esu, Ajegbe, The Target, Lugard(Cinema Movie) and Corpers Lodge (Series).

Vanguard

