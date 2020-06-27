Be woman enough to help each other – Bimbo Afolayan advises women

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Beautiful and talented Nollywood actress, Bimbo Afolayan has advised women to stop envying one another and start lifting themselves up. In a letter that she addressed to women, Bimbo Afolayan pleaded with women to start supporting each other.

“Dear Women, instead of laughing at your friend’s broken heel, before the night begins, give them super glue. Instead of gossiping about how the lipstick stuck their teeth, Pull them aside and help them remove it. Instead of making jokes about their pink underwear showing through their white pants, advise them next time to wear black underwear.

“Instead of laughing at their fashion sense, give them tips on how to wear it better. Instead of making headlines about their funny make up, teach them how to Fleek. Instead of destroying them, Pick them up and y’all face the world together. Be woman enough to help another woman…it won’t kill your pride. Fix each other’s crowns. We rise by lifting others.” She wrote.

Celebrity Dairy recalls that earlier this year, Afolayan revealed her mother was assaulted by a landlord over her estate’s security fee; a revelation that made fans accuse her then of not properly taking care of her mother.

