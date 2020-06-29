JUST IN: BBnaija season five premieres July 19

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

DSTV has announced July 19 as the official premiere date for the season five of the much anticipated Big Brother Naija season 5.

This was announced on the official twitter handle of the reality TV show.

BREAKING NEWS 🔊 The newest season of #BBNaija launches 19th July 🔥 That’s the tweet. RT if you’re excited 🙌🏿 Sponsored by @BetwayNigeria in association with @GuinnessNGR. — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) June 29, 2020

The most anticipated season is here!!! 📣📣📣 Season 5 of the popular TV reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija, will premiere Sunday, 19 July, 2020! Proudly sponsored by @BetwayNigeria in association with @GuinnessNGRPlc

Mark your calendars!#BBNaija #July19 pic.twitter.com/tbql6P8xcv — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) June 29, 2020

Brand new season. July 19th. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/0r4j8keQ1Q

Earlier in May, the management of the reality show announced the opening for video submissions for the upcoming season 5 of the show.

