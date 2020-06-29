JUST IN: BBnaija season five premieres July 19

By David Royal
DSTV has announced July 19 as the official premiere date for the season five of the much anticipated Big Brother Naija season 5.
This was announced on the official twitter handle of the reality TV show.
BREAKING NEWS 🔊
The newest season of #BBNaija launches 19th July 🔥
That’s the tweet. RT if you’re excited 🙌🏿
Sponsored by @BetwayNigeria in association with @GuinnessNGR.
— Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) June 29, 2020
Earlier in May, the management of the reality show announced the opening for video submissions for the upcoming season 5 of the show.