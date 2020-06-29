Breaking News
BBNaija season 5 kicks off July 19

By Benjamin Njoku

Multichoice Nigeria has announced that Season 5 of the popular TV reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, will kick off on Sunday, 19 July.

This announcement follows the conclusion of the online auditions back in May which recorded over 30,000 entries from BBNaija hopefuls across the country.

BBNaija season 5 will be broadcast live on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29, with the live eviction shows and weekly highlights aired on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

DStv viewers will also follow the drama this season with the DStv Now app on a smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

Meanwhile, this season’s prize money promises to be bigger including other surprises for viewers and fans of the show.

Given the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, MultiChoice Nigeria has assured viewers that global best practices, precautions, and preventive measures will be followed throughout the show.

