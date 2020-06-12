Breaking News
Bayern’s Thiago ruled out for rest of season after groin surgery

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has undergone groin surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the Bundesliga season.

The Spain international has been troubled by injury recently and his contribution has been limited as Bayern have closed in on what would be an eighth successive league title.

Now the club have confirmed Thiago faces a spell out of action as he recovers from his setback.

Head coach Hansi Flick said in a news conference on Friday: “Thiago has had a groin operation. He will be out for three weeks. We decided between us to get it done now. It’s possible he will be back for the cup final.”

Flick’s uncertainty over Thiago’s availability for the DFB-Pokal final against Bayer Leverkusen makes sense given that match is scheduled for July 4.

Thiago would be on the point of returning to action by that stage if Bayern’s expectation of a three-week absence proves accurate, but he would be lacking match fitness.

The 29-year-old appears certain to miss the league title run-in. The Bundesliga season finishes on June 27, with Bayern facing Borussia Monchengladbach this Saturday.

Following the completion of the domestic campaign Flick’s men will then turn their attention to the Champions League, in which they hold a 3-0 advantage over Chelsea after one leg in the last 16.

