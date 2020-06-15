BAYELSA WEST SENATORIAL POLL: Only Siasia can defeat ex-Gov Dickson – BWPF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajihromanus

Ahead of Bayelsa West senatorial byelection, a group, Bayelsa West Progressives Forum, BWPF, has said that former governorship candidate in the state and Chairman of Nigerian Young Professionals, Mr. Moses Siasia, has better chances.

It explained that Siasia has the vigour and capacity needed to represent the senatorial district at this time, adding that the current political class has failed to bring the much needed growth and development to zone.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Convener of BWPF, Dr. Ebikabowei Akpos, said the entrepreneur is the only candidate who can defeat former governor of the state, Seriake Dickson in the race.

Consequently, the group urged all sons and daughters of the senatorial district to ensure that Siasia emerges victorious at the polls considering the need for innovative representation of the zone at the National Assembly, NASS.

The statement reads: “Having surveyed the political setting of Bayelsa State, especially Bayelsa West Senatorial District, we have concluded that our amiable son, Moses Siloko Siasia, has brighter prospects. If he heeds our call to join the race, we do not doubt that all who have been yearning for breath of fresh air in our area, would vote for him. His outing in the governorship race a few years ago left no one in doubt that he is an asset for the state.

“To this end, we are restating our call on him to join the race. Through years of productivity and consistency, Siasia has distinguished himself as a competent professional, who understands what true leadership means. He brings to the table, experience in the private sector, leadership, and politics. His multi-sectoral success and passion for human capacity development, make him the man for the job this time. The various social interventions by NYPF across Nigeria testifies to his contributions to nation-building. With a rich network that spreads across the nation, we are not in doubt that he can attract good governance to Bayelsa West.

“The Bayelsa West Progressive Forum has resolved to call on Moses Siasia to contest for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District By-election and urge the good people of Sagbama and Ekeremor LGA to make guided and far-reaching futuristic decisions as to who they give their support to in the forthcoming by-election. Whatever choice they make now will either make or mar the collective aspirations of the Senatorial District.

The forum is worried over the alarming level of street begging, underdevelopment, backwardness, economic retrogression, and poverty suffered in the senatorial district. Because it had produced the only governor who became the first to complete two terms without any legacy, we are calling on Siasia to join the race. Our Senatorial District has nothing to show for the eight years the former governor spent in power.

“Our senatorial district is arguably one of the most backward in terms of infrastructural and human capital development despite the number of political appointees and elected representatives that we have produced over the years.

Also, there is no proper support for our children in primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions. Even our schools are begging for refurbishment, with no scholarships or incentives to support indigent students.

Furthermore, our senatorial district lacks portable drinking water, and our people still defecate in our rivers and drink from the same water. This has increased in water-borne diseases.

Recently, we saw a photo of the Sagbama LGA Legislative Arm circulating on social media, which broke our hearts and brought tears to our eyes.

Burdened by all these concerns, we the Bayelsa West Progressive Forum believe it is time for us as people to experience a paradigm shift, a shift from poverty, backwardness, and underdevelopment to a new era of workable ideas, sustainable development, true and effective representation. Siasia is a young visionary leader with global exposure. He is dynamic and intelligent. He is a trustworthy Bayelsan, who is committed to the delivery of good governance. His antecedents speak volumes. He is a staunch believer in human capacity development, through which thousands of lives have been impacted and many more are still benefitting from his numerous programs.”

Kindly Share This Story: